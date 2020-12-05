New Parliament building will be temple of Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla

india

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 19:23 IST

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Saturday gave details about the new parliamentary building highlighting that the new building will be able to host proceedings with 1,224 parliamentarians during sessions.

“This will be one such temple of Aatmanirbhar Bharat that will reflect the diversity of the nation. It will be 17,000 sq.m bigger than the old Parliament building,” Birla was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Birla also said that the new Parliament building will be earthquake resistant and more than 11,000 people will be involved in building the Parliament. On September 29, Tata Projects Limited was awarded the contract for construction of the new building.

Birla told PTI that the new building will cost Rs 971 crore and will span across 64,000 sq.km. area.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform Bhumi Pujan and lay the foundation of the new building on December 10.

Birla also said that a new complex will be built for MPs of both houses at the existing Shram Shakti Bhawan.

The deadline for completion of the new Parliament building is 2022. The Central Public Works Department, which is the ministry of housing and urban affairs arm for implementation of the project, has specified that at least 50% of the workforce involved in the construction of the new building will be skilled in stone masonry, carving, and fresco, according to an October 17 HT report.

The CPWD said it would ensure that all safety protocols are maintained during the construction in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.