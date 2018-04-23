Newly-married woman raped by husband, his two friends in Assam for not giving dowry

A woman in south Assam’s Karimganj district alleged that she was raped by her husband and his two friends within three days of her marriage as his demands for dowry were not met, the police said on Sunday.

On the basis of her complaint, the husband was arrested on Sunday, they said.

In her complaint to police, the woman claimed that her husband had demanded gold jewellery as dowry, and when his demand was not met, he along with his friends raped her on April 17, they said.

According to police sources, the incident came to light when she had gone for medical treatment to a government hospital here in a critical condition, the police said.

On the woman’s complaint, an FIR was filed in April 20 and a hunt is on to nab the other two accused, they said.