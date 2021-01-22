News updates from HT: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa makes changes in Cabinet to contain dissent and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa makes changes in Cabinet to contain dissent

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday caved into ministers' demands, and made changes to his Cabinet by re-distributing portfolios to calm tempers.

Elected Congress president by June 2021, announces KC Venugopal

The Congress, which has been without a full-time party president for nearly two years now, is likely to get an elected president by June 2021, party general secretary KC Venugopal announced on Friday.

Tamil Nadu health minister gets Covid-19 vaccine, opts for Covaxin

Tamil Nadu health minister C Vijayabhaskar on Friday got vaccinated against the coronavirus disease and opted for the indigenously-developed Covaxin by Bharat Biotech.

Air Quality panel tasks agencies to develop tool for targeted pollution control

The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas has commissioned the development of a Decision Support System tool to capture the nature and source of emissions.

Cheteshwar Pujara: The shield that protected India from fiery Aussie pace

Immediately after India's historic and breathtaking win in the fourth and final Test in Brisbane, Arvind Pujara called his son Cheteshwar for a brief chat.

The White Tiger movie review: Adarsh Gourav roars in Ramin Bahrani's angry answer to Slumdog Millionaire

A child is run over in the opening moments of The White Tiger. A drunk couple drives their Pajero down Sardar Patel Marg in the darkness as Punjabi MC blares on the radio.

All about Amanda Gorman's powerful fashion, poem at Joe Biden's inauguration

At the ceremony, 22-year-old poet, Amanda Gorman took to the stage to perform her composition, The Hill We Climb, and the poet also sent various messages through her choice of clothes.

What shape do you see in this pic of space region NGC 7822 shared by NASA?

NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory shared this picture on their official Instagram account on January 21.

Watch | ‘India Atmanirbhar in vaccine production’: PM Modi speaks to health workers