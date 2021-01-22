News updates from HT: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa makes changes in Cabinet to contain dissent and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa makes changes in Cabinet to contain dissent
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday caved into ministers’ demands, and made changes to his Cabinet by re-distributing portfolios to calm tempers. Read more
Elected Congress president by June 2021, announces KC Venugopal
The Congress, which has been without a full-time party president for nearly two years now, is likely to get an elected president by June 2021, party general secretary KC Venugopal announced on Friday. Read more
Tamil Nadu health minister gets Covid-19 vaccine, opts for Covaxin
Tamil Nadu health minister C Vijayabhaskar on Friday got vaccinated against the coronavirus disease and opted for the indigenously-developed Covaxin by Bharat Biotech. Read more
Air Quality panel tasks agencies to develop tool for targeted pollution control
The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas has commissioned the development of a Decision Support System tool to capture the nature and source of emissions. Read more
Cheteshwar Pujara: The shield that protected India from fiery Aussie pace
Immediately after India’s historic and breathtaking win in the fourth and final Test in Brisbane, Arvind Pujara called his son Cheteshwar for a brief chat. Read more
The White Tiger movie review: Adarsh Gourav roars in Ramin Bahrani's angry answer to Slumdog Millionaire
A child is run over in the opening moments of The White Tiger. A drunk couple drives their Pajero down Sardar Patel Marg in the darkness as Punjabi MC blares on the radio. Read more
All about Amanda Gorman's powerful fashion, poem at Joe Biden's inauguration
At the ceremony, 22-year-old poet, Amanda Gorman took to the stage to perform her composition, The Hill We Climb, and the poet also sent various messages through her choice of clothes. Read more
What shape do you see in this pic of space region NGC 7822 shared by NASA?
NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory shared this picture on their official Instagram account on January 21. Read more
Watch | ‘India Atmanirbhar in vaccine production’: PM Modi speaks to health workers
Farmers' protest: No going back on Republic Day tractor march, say union leaders
Railways award contract of ₹2211 crore for manufacturing 44 Vande Bharat rakes
- These rakes will be manufactured at three production units of the railways; 24 rakes at the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, 10 rakes at the Rail Coach Factory at Kapurthala and the balance 10 rakes at Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli.
'Will intensify protest now': Farmers issue threat as 11th round of talks fails
Indian Railways finalises tender for Vande Bharat train sets
- The tender was finalised on Medha Servo Drives Ltd for the cost of ₹2,211 crore for 44 rakes of 16 cars each. These will be manufactured at three Production units of Indian Railways.
‘Digvijaya is knowledgeable but…’: Uma Bharti’s brutal backhanded compliment
'Would like to meet him': Amit Shah praises CISF man for saving life
‘KTR for CM’ chorus grows in TRS amid rumours that he may replace his father
- “Advance congratulations” have been pouring in for KTR, as the chief minister’s son is popularly known, from various quarters of the party including ministers, MLAs and senior leaders.
'Made a name for himself in bhajan singing': PM's tribute to Narendra Chanchal
Meghalaya: 6 workers die at mining site in East Jaintia Hills
Fraudsters calling up senior citizens for Covid-19 vaccines, alerts Centre
Strategically important Ujh hydroelectric project in J&K gets forest panel nod
'To boost PM Modi's image': Congress picks holes in govt's Covid-19 vaccine plan
