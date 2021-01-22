What shape do you see in this pic of space region NGC 7822 shared by NASA?

Are you someone who often tries to find shapes and patterns in random things, such as clouds, rocks or even stars? If so, then here is a post by NASA that may pique your interest. This image shows a region of space known as NGC 7822. The caption shared alongside the post suggests that if you look closely, you may be able to identify an animal's outline. Check out the post for yourself to see what you find.

NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory shared this picture on their official Instagram account on January 21. "The psychological phenomenon where people see recognizable shapes in clouds, rock formations, or otherwise unrelated objects or data is called #pareidolia. Squirreled away about 3,000 light years from Earth is acorny region of space known as NGC 7822," reads the text shared with the post, simultaneously acting as a clue.

See the entire post here:

So were you able to guess which animal's outline was hinted at in the post? It is a squirrel.

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has captured netizens' attention. It currently has over 21,000 likes and has also amassed many appreciative comments from netizens.

Here's how Instagram users reacted to the share. One person said, "Wild".

Another individual wrote, "Amazing". "Yay! A cosmic squirrel! I love this soooo much!" read one comment under the share.

Somebody else stated, "Looks like the profile of a skull when rotated 90 degrees counterclockwise".

What are your thoughts on this share? Did you see the squirrel? Or did you recognize another shape in the clouds?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON