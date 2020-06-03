e-paper
News updates from Hindustan Times: Lt Gen-level talks between India, China on June 6 a significant step, says expert and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Lt Gen-level talks between India, China on June 6 a significant step, says expert and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Jun 03, 2020 21:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping(Reuters photo)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Lt Gen-level talks between India, China on June 6 a significant step: Top expert

The general officer commanding of Leh-based 14 Corps, Lt Gen Harinder Singh, is expected to meet his Chinese counterpart almost a month after tensions between India and China began building up along the disputed border. Read more

US suspends passenger flights by four Chinese airlines starting June 16

The Trump administration moved Wednesday to block Chinese airlines from flying to the US in an escalation of trade and travel tensions between the two countries. Read more

Cyclone Nisarga latest: Power lines disrupted, houses and roads damaged in Raigad, Mumbai and Thane

According to ground reports, the situation in Alibagh had begun to stabilize with reduction in wind speed and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams posted there are carrying out ground assessment. Read more

‘What made me speak out? I have faced racism personally’

Sumit Nagal is India’s highest ranked singles tennis player at world No. 127. The 22-year-old is currently in Germany. Read more

Ronit Roy says he was jobless for 4 years, didn’t have money for food, ‘but I didn’t kill myself’

Actor Ronit Roy has said that in his worst financial crisis, he was jobless for years and couldn’t afford food. Read more

TikTok donates Rs 5 crores to NGOs for Covid-19 relief

The short video making app owned by ByteDance, has donated 5 crores to Swades Foundation and CRY (Child Rights and You). Read more

BSEH Haryana 10th result on June 8, remaining class 12th exams from July 1 to 15

Board chairman Dr Jagbir Singh said that the result for class 10 board students will be declared on June 8 and class 12 students will have to appear for their pending exams from July 1 to July 15. Read more

‘Don’t venture out yet’: Watch Cyclone Nisarga hit Raigad collector’s message

Cyclone Nisarga has left a trail of destruction especially in the Raigad district. One person has reportedly been killed in the region. Read more

