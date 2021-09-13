Home / India News / News updates from HT: ED summons AAP leader in money laundering probe and all the latest news
News updates from HT: ED summons AAP leader in money laundering probe and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 12:54 PM IST

ED issues summons to AAP secretary in money laundering probe against Punjab MLA

The ED has issued summons to AAP national secretary Pankaj Gupta in connection with its probe against former Punjab leader of opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira. Read more

Sitharaman says vaccination must for economic rebound, 3rd wave prevention

The Union finance minister said that vaccination against Covid-19 infection was the only “medicine” which will allow businessmen and farmers to carry out their work. Read more

'Franchise that bought you feels cheated, betrayed': Chopra says 'IPL family doesn't forget' following mass ENG pullout

Addressing the mass pullouts by England players, Aakash Chopra remarked that the “IPL family doesn't forget" and that they may have to face the consequences in the future. Read more

Ola electric scooter facility to be largest all-women factory in the world

Ola Electric will employ 10,000 women to power its electric scooter factory in Tamil Nadu which, at full capacity, will also be the largest in the world for electric scooters. Read more

Leonardo DiCaprio, Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt, others add Hollywood spice to US Open. See pics

Leonardo DiCaprio, Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt and many other Hollywood actors were seen during the US Open, which ended on Sunday. Read more

