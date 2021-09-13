'Franchise that bought you feels cheated, betrayed': Chopra says 'IPL family doesn't forget' following mass ENG pullout

Former India opener Aakash Chopra believes that there could be serious repercussions for England cricketers in the future editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) following a mass pullout from IPL 2021.

Chopra's comments come after Englishmen Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes, and Jonny Bairstow decided against travelling to the UAE for the completion of IPL 14. The cricketer-turned-commentator Chopra, while speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, remarked that the “IPL family doesn't forget" and that they may have to face the consequences later on.

ALSO READ| Not 1, not 2, not 3 but 4: Cameroon bowler 'Mankads' four batters in T20 game against Uganda, video goes viral- WATCH

"Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes - they were already not coming. But now Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes and Jonny Bairstow have also taken their name back. That means half a dozen English players will not be part of the IPL. It has been a mass exodus. The IPL family doesn't forget."

Chopra added that pulling out could lead the franchises to think that they are being “betrayed."

"The English players will have to keep this thing slightly in mind that when you pull out your name from an IPL season, the franchise that has bought you feels cheated, they feel you have been betrayed by them."

Chopra admitted while these are unprecedented and tough times, such sudden pullouts will definitely upset the franchises and leave a sour taste.

"Of course, these are tough times. We do understand all of that but it remains in the mind that I had gone with you and had created my strategy after a lot of thinking, you were an important cog of my wheel, but the cog has left."

“This means when the auction happens the next time, they have an elephant's memory, they will definitely not forget who all had come and who all left. And because of this when they say that Mitchell Starc will be paid a lot, it is possible he may not get it because when you take back your name twice it remains in the mind of all teams,” Chopra concluded.