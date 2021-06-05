News updates from HT: Lalu Prasad Yadav criticises Nitish Kumar over Niti Aayog SDG ranking and all the latest news

‘Bihar ranks top from the bottom’: Lalu Prasad Yadav hits out at Nitish Kumar

Bihar former chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav hit out at the Nitish Kumar led-state government over Bihar’s ranking in the Niti Aayog Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) index 2020-21. Read More

Tutor held for sexually abusing a student in Bharatpur

A 32-year-old tutor was on Saturday arrested for disrobing and inappropriately touching his nine-year-old student in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur a day earlier. Read More

Delhi govt issues clarification on Covid-19 relaxations from June 7

The Delhi government on Saturday issued a clarification about the relaxations issued during the ongoing lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Read More

'Almost like Virat': Faf du Plessis finds Sarfaraz and Kohli's captaincy similar, compares them to MS Dhoni

It wasn’t too long ago that Faf du Plessis was on a run-scoring spree for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2021. Read More

Pearl V Puri rape case: Hina Khan, Aly Goni, Nia Sharma, Karishma Tanna, others extend support to actor

Hours after television actor Pearl V Puri was arrested by the Mumbai police on charges of raping a minor girl, many celebs have come out in support of the actor. Read More

WhatsApp to add this very helpful feature soon, review voice messages before sending them

WhatsApp recently introduced a feature that lets you speed up voice messages you have received. This is a really great feature to have since it essentially saves you time when you are listening to long-ish voice notes. Read More

Yami Gautam’s mehendi look leaves Aditya Dhar smitten and we don’t blame him

Having played the on-screen bride in many of her Bollywood flicks, actor Yami Gautam left fans stunned as she surprised them with her wedding pictures on Friday as she tied the knot with Uri director Aditya Dhar. Read More

Her parents were reluctant to get a dog. Clip shows what happened when she got one

Have you ever seen a video which shows an individual falling in love with a pet that they previously declined to keep in the house? Read More

Twitter restores blue tick of Venkaiah Naidu's persona handle after removing it

Twitter restored the blue verification tick from M Venkaiah Naidu’s personal handle after removing it on June 4. Read More