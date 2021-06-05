Yami Gautam’s mehendi look leaves Aditya Dhar smitten and we don’t blame him

Having played the on-screen bride in many of her Bollywood flicks, actor Yami Gautam left fans stunned as she surprised them with her wedding pictures on Friday as she tied the knot with Uri director Aditya Dhar. Looking drop-dead gorgeous in a dark red saree as a real life bride, Yami has no left fans hooked for more pictures.

Recently, the diva shared some radiant and mushy pictures from her mehendi ceremony after giving a glimpse of her intimate mountain wedding with Aditya and brides-to-be need to bookmark this look. Taking to her social media handle, Yami flooded the Internet with a slew of her pictures where her bridal look evidently left Aditya smitten and we don’t blame him.

While the actor was seen dolled up in orange-coloured Indian wear, the director complimented her in royal blue traditional attire. Yami’s orange salwar suit came with a three-quarter sleeve kurta and featured a silver kiran on the border to amp up the elegance while her sheer net dupatta was smeared with silver buti work all over, a thin zari border and laced with silver kiran.

Yami Gautam looks radiant at her mehendi ceremony(Instagram/yamigautam)

Accesssorising her look with a pair of gold earrings accented with pearls and a nose pin, Yami opted for a dab of luscious red lipstick and amplified her glam quotient with rosy blushed cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Flaunting the bridal henna on her hands, Yami was featured smiling at Aditya who sat next to her in a royal blue kurta pajama and was lost in her gaze.

Yami captioned the pictures romantically with a quote that read, ““O dear one, why worry ? What is meant for you will always, always find you. “ – Lalleshwari (sic).”

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar broke the news of their wedding with the same picture on their respective social media handles and quoted the poet Rumi in their caption which read, "In your light, I learn to love - Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya (sic)."

