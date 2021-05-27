News updates from HT: MP announces relaxation of 'Janata curfew' from June 1 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

MP to unlock Janata curfew from June 1, ban on marriages and businesses to go

MP government has decided to relax the Janata curfew in districts with less than 5% test positivity rate for Covid-19 infections and resume business activities from June 1, said state home minister Narottam Mishra. Read more

MS told him 'listen I've gotten your wicket so please keep quiet': Uthappa finds Dhoni's wit sharper than his glovework

Keeping up with his fascinating inside stories, India batsman Robin Uthappa has narrated another incident, this time regarding none other than former India captain MS Dhoni. Read more

McLaren to enter India, price announcement expected soon: Report

McLaren, the premium British supercar maker is gearing up for the official launch of its India operations. Read more

Taapsee Pannu sizzles up Jaisalmer in bold embellished blouse, sultry dresses

Actor Taapsee Pannu made the fashion police drop their jaws in awe as she flooded the Internet with her latest photoshoot in Jaisalmer. Read more

Friends The Reunion review: A nostalgia trip meant only for die hard fans

There has never been a stronger demand for a reunion of any television show or movie's cast than the one for Friends. Read more

'WhatsApp users need not worry about privacy': Govt defends new rules

The war between WhatsApp and Indian government is intensifying by the day. Union Minister of Electronics & IT tweeted to defend the new rules the Indian government wants to impose. Watch here