Taapsee Pannu sizzles up Jaisalmer in bold embellished blouse, sultry dresses

Gaining fans all over the country courtesy her invincible body of work in Bollywood, Tollywood and Kollywood, actor Taapsee Pannu made the fashion police drop their jaws in awe as she flooded the Internet with her latest photoshoot in Jaisalmer. From Alexander McQueen’s full flared denim dress to checkered shirt from Gucci, bold embellished blouse and figure-skimming knitted dress, Taapsee’s fashion-high pictures set the Internet on fire and fans were on frenzy.

Taking to her social media handle, Taapsee shared the varied stylish looks as she turned cover girl for Vogue magazine, beginning with a sequin slip dress and a fringe sequin jacket from Indian designer Manish Malhotra’s Nooraniyat collection. The strappy mini dress was accessorised with a pair of earrings studded with a semi-precious stone set in 18k gold from Tara Fine Jewellery along with an eternity band by Diosa and finger rings from Joolry.

Sporting a sleek hairdo and neutral tone makeup in both the looks, Taapsee struck sultry expressions and the earth tones are winning the fashion game this season. The diva was styled by Priyanka Kapadia.

In another picture, Taapsee was seen acing a monochrome look in Gucci’s black and white checkered shirt that came with baggy sleeves and a similar print necktie. Accessorising her look with a pair of silver hoop earrings from Ridhi Asrani, Taapsee pulled back her curly tresses into a bun and opted for smokey eyes makeup.

Going bold in an unconventional black cut-out knitted dress by Prabal Gurung, Taapsee flaunted her perfectly sculpted midriff highlighted by the creative cut-out details of the ankle-grazing ensemble. Accessorising her look with a pair of earrings from Tara Fine Jewellery, an uncut diamond bracelet by Amrapali, an oval uncut diamond ring from Mishri, a ring from Joolry, another finger ring from Diosa and an emerald bracelet from Umrao Jaipur, the actor stuck to her sleek hairdo and neutral tone makeup for this look.

Sporting monochromic attire again, this time a mini dress from David Koma that came with a plunging neckline, Taapsee oozed oomph as she rasied the bar of fashion goals this summer. Pulling back her hair in a bun to let the sizzling attire do the maximum talking, the diva accessorised this simple yet classy look with a pair of earrings and a cocktail finger ring both from Tara Fine Jewellery and another finger ring from Diosa.

Making heads turn with her oh-so-steamy look, Taapsee shared another picture that featured her donning a strappy and deep neck embellished silver blouse from Ritika Mirchandani which was teamed with a contrasting black skirt from De Castro. Sticking to the same accessories with a pair of earrings and the cocktail ring from Tara Fine Jewellery, the uncut diamond bracelet from Amrapali, the emerald bracelet from Umrao Jaipur, the oval uncut diamond finger ring from Mishri and another finger ring from Joolry, Taapsee opted for a sleek bun hairstyle to ace the summery vibe.

Standing in the courtyard of the luxury hotel Suryagarh in Jaisalmer, Taapsee gave a brief view of a backless dress from Krésha Bajaj which was accessorised with a pair of earrings from Alexander McQueen and finger rings from Joolry and Diosa. She completed her attire with a pair of boots from Christian Louboutin.

The last in the list of pictures shared by the 33-year-old star is an all Alexander McQueen look with a denim full-flared dress teamed with a pair of boots and a pair of earrings all from the luxury brand. Pulling her hair back in a bun, Taapsee posed in the middle of sand dunes of the Thar Desert and we can’t help but take fashion notes to slay at our next outdoor adventure.

Scoring high on comfort and versatility, the looks served by Taapsee Pannu are a wardrobe staple that can easily transcend seasons and trends. What do you think?

