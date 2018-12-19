‘No immediate plans to waive off farm loans in Gujarat,’ says deputy CM Nitin Patel

Terming the farm loan waiver a one time relief, the Gujarat government on Wednesday hinted that there is no immediate plans to waive off farm loans. Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel said the government would instead continue to meet the fundamental requirements for farmers.

Patel’s statement came in the wake of the Congress party writing off farmers’ debts in the three states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhatishgrah and Rajasthan, fulfilling a promise made by the party ahead of the Assembly polls.

“Our style is different. We aim at overall development of agriculture and make it sustainable. We want to make farmers happy, and not just through loan waiver ’’, said the minister adding, “Not 8, but the Gujarat government provides 10 hours electricity to farmers and recently we have provided new 1 lakh farm electricity connections. Gujarat is leading in providing drip irrigation infrastructure and irrigation supply has been maintained in Narmada canal command area. All these at the cost of Rs 900 crore. Loan waiver is one time relief. Gujarat government has been meeting all the requirements to offer a permanent solution to the farmers.’’

Earlier in the day, chief minister Vijay Rupani, replying to a tweet by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, said, “Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, Gujarat has always taken steps in favour of farmers. For the same reason, Gujarat farmers for one more time gave the BJP a chance to serve them. Farmers have rejected the Congress for the seventh consecutive time’’.

The tweet by Gandhi read, ‘’The Congress party has managed to wake the CMs of Assam and Gujarat from their deep slumber. PM is still asleep. We will wake him up too(sic)’’’

Rupani was referring to the BJP victory in 2017 assembly elections.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 22:32 IST