e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 01, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 01, 2019

No legal aid for 4 accused for raping, murdering vet owing to moral responsibility: District bar association

The four men, all lorry workers, were booked under Sections 376D (gangrape), 302 (murder),201 (destroying evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.

india Updated: Dec 01, 2019 15:00 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hyderabad
People hold placards and shout slogans as they take part in a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a 27-year-old woman on the outskirts of Hyderabad, in New Delhi, November 30, 2019.
People hold placards and shout slogans as they take part in a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a 27-year-old woman on the outskirts of Hyderabad, in New Delhi, November 30, 2019.(Photo: Reuters)
         

A district bar association in Telangana on Sunday decided not to represent the four accused in the rape and murder of the woman veterinary doctor here.

Mattapally Srinivas, president of the Ranga Reddy Bar Association, said they had taken the decision as “a moral and social responsibility against the heinous crime committed by the accused.” We have decided not to offer any legal services to the accused. In such cases, the court may direct the District Legal Services Authority to appoint a lawyer for them.When the Authority directs any advocate to represent the accused we cannot refuse it, he told PTI.

Srinivas further said that some of the sections under which the four were booked by police may carry the death sentence, considering the gravity of the case.

The four men, all lorry workers, were booked under Sections 376D (gangrape), 302 (murder),201 (destroying evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Srinivas said the Association also demanded that the government establish a separate special court to expedite the trial of the case for instant justice.

They would organise a protest on December 2 at the main entrance of the court building “to condemn the inhuman attack,” he said.

The charred body of the woman, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital,was found under a culvert in Shadnagar on Thursday morning a day after she went missing.

The four were arrested on November 29.

tags
top news
GST collection in November at Rs 1.03 lakh crore; third highest ever
GST collection in November at Rs 1.03 lakh crore; third highest ever
Will call you responsible leader, Uddhav Thackeray tells Devendra Fadnavis
Will call you responsible leader, Uddhav Thackeray tells Devendra Fadnavis
Pak minister’s Kartarpur disclosure exposes nefarious designs: Punjab CM
Pak minister’s Kartarpur disclosure exposes nefarious designs: Punjab CM
Lokpal paying Rs 50 lakh every month in rent to New Delhi’s Ashoka Hotel
Lokpal paying Rs 50 lakh every month in rent to New Delhi’s Ashoka Hotel
Warner names Indian player who can break Lara’s score of 400
Warner names Indian player who can break Lara’s score of 400
On Hong Kong streets, protesters say ‘Thank you’ to Donald Trump
On Hong Kong streets, protesters say ‘Thank you’ to Donald Trump
‘Is a beautiful person, still can’t say was’: Kin of vet raped in Hyderabad
‘Is a beautiful person, still can’t say was’: Kin of vet raped in Hyderabad
‘The 13th amendment for Tamil devolution can’t be implemented as it is’: Sri Lankan President
‘The 13th amendment for Tamil devolution can’t be implemented as it is’: Sri Lankan President
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News