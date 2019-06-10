No new Nipah case in Kerala: Health ministry

With no new Nipah Virus Infection case reported from Kerala, the experts are now focusing on determining the primary source of infection. The experts from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, have lifted blood samples from three pigs and about 30 bats from Thodupuzha (Idukki district) in the state.

“Since there is no other case reported so far, there is a possibility that it was a case of animal-to-human transmission. However, at this stage it is a mere conjecture and it needs to be established with evidence. The experts on ground are trying to establish the source,” said a senior health ministry official, requesting anonymity.

The expert team rushed on ground comprises a physician from department of medicine, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, a neurologist from NIMHANS, Bengaluru, a virologist from NIV’s Alleppey branch in Kerala, a public health expert and a microbiologist from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Delhi and an entomologist (insect expert) from NCDC’s Kozhikode branch.

Meanwhile, the clinical condition of the 23-year-old patient who tested positive for the infection, is improving.

As on today, eight patients are there in the isolation ward and seven of them were found negative for the Nipah Virus. The sample from the 8th patient is being tested in the point of Care (POC) lab. Four other people from the isolation were discharged on Friday as their symptoms improved.

“There’s no new case, and the centre is supporting the Kerala state government in management and containment of the situation,” said Union health minister Harsh Vardhan, in a statement.

This is second year in a row that Nipah Virus Infection has been reported from the state. Last year, 17 people died and 18 were infected with the disease.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 00:04 IST