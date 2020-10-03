e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / No other tunnel of this length at this height: Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur on Atal Tunnel

No other tunnel of this length at this height: Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur on Atal Tunnel

Thakur made the comments after the 9.02km tunnel was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rohtang.

india Updated: Oct 03, 2020 11:51 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur.(PTI)
         

After the construction of the Atal Tunnel, which connects Manali to the Lahaul-Spiti valley, Himachal Pradesh has got recognition in the world, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Saturday.

Thakur made the comments after the 9.02km tunnel was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rohtang.

“After the construction of this tunnel at the height of 10,040 feet, Himachal Pradesh, a small state, has got recognition not only in the nation but in the whole world. There is no other tunnel of this length at this height,” Thakur said after the Atal Tunnel was inaugurated.

Also Read: At Atal Tunnel inauguration, PM Modi says development of border infrastructure will benefit common man, army

Named after former prime minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Atal tunnel has been built at the altitude of 3,000 metres from the mean sea level. The tunnel reduces the road distance between Manali and Leh by 46km.

It has been built with ultra-modern specifications in the Pir Panjal Range of the Himalayas. It will remain open throughout the year as opposed to the valley being cut off for about six months every year amid heavy snowfall.

Also Read | Single tube double lane tunnel, horseshoe-shaped: 10 things about Atal Tunnel

tags
top news
Development of border infrastructure will benefit common man, army: PM Modi
Development of border infrastructure will benefit common man, army: PM Modi
UP Congress chief under house arrest ahead of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka’s Hathras visit: Party
UP Congress chief under house arrest ahead of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka’s Hathras visit: Party
Border areas connectivity is directly related to security issues, says PM Modi
Border areas connectivity is directly related to security issues, says PM Modi
Ready to waive ‘interest on interest’ during moratorium: Centre tells SC
Ready to waive ‘interest on interest’ during moratorium: Centre tells SC
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to visit family of Hathras gang-rape victim
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to visit family of Hathras gang-rape victim
Farm laws violate federalism, will fight them out legally: Punjab CM
Farm laws violate federalism, will fight them out legally: Punjab CM
Names of 20 Galwan heroes inscribed on eastern Ladakh war memorial
Names of 20 Galwan heroes inscribed on eastern Ladakh war memorial
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesCSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In