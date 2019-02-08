No plan to enter politics, says former Supreme Court judge Kurian Joseph

Former Supreme Court judge, justice (retired) Kurian Joseph, who was part of the unprecedented press conference last year by four senior-most judges against the functioning of the chief justice, said on Friday that he has no plan to dabble in politics.

Hailing from Kalady in Ernakulam district, he said both, the ruling Left Democratic Front and Congress-led United Democratic Front, have approached him but he told them he has no plan to throw his hat into the poll fray.

Known for his clean image and secular credentials, both the fronts were racing to pocket him, but he told them in clear terms he has no plan to take a plunge now and he will concentrate more on his home ground, legal affairs.

“Several people from both camps informally approached me. One of them even said I can chose from four seats. But I told them point blank that I am not interested,” he said in Delhi.

“Many offers came. But it is a question of my interest. As of now, it is a big no,” he said scoffing all rumours.

Post retirement last November, justice Joseph has settled in the national capital. Speculation was rife that he will join politics and contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Last year in January, justice Joseph was among four judges who held an unprecedented press conference where they disagreed with then-CJI Dipak Misra’s style of functioning, saying he was assigning important cases to junior judges.

When the worst flood of the century hit Kerala in last August, justice Joseph was at the forefront in coordinating relief supply to the state and also sang “we shall overcome” at a fund-raising event in Delhi.

Starting his legal career in 1979, he held many positions and in 2000, he was appointed as a judge of the Kerala High Court. In 2010, he was elevated as the chief justice of Himachal Pradesh high court and in 2013, became a judge of the Supreme Court.

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 16:57 IST