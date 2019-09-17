No sign of retreat of southwest monsoon in next few days: IMD

india

There is no sign of the retreat of the southwest monsoon, the main rain-bearing weather pattern in the Indian subcontinent, in the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Usually, the monsoon starts withdrawing in the first week of September. However, this has been delayed by more than two weeks this year. “The withdrawal of the monsoon is not expected immediately. We are not meeting the retreat criteria. Rainfall is continuing. Retreat was to begin on September 1. We do not have any indication for retreat to begin in the next five days,” said K Sathi Devi, head of the National Weather Forecasting Centre.

According to weather scientists, the trend of delayed retreat of the monsoon has been there for the past decade. “We are seeing this trend of delayed monsoon retreat in the past one decade. This may be because of interaction with extratropical systems or systems developing in Bay of Bengal. There is now good rainfall even in the later part of monsoon in September,” said AK Srivastava, head, climate change research division, IMD Pune.

This year, the onset of the southwest monsoon was also delayed by a week; it hit Kerala on June 8, instead of its scheduled date of June 1.

The IMD forecast a near-normal monsoon in May at 96% of long-period average.

“In our long-range forecast, we had said rainfall will be normal or above average in the second half of the monsoon. Active rains in September and above average rainfall in central India are some of the peculiarities of this monsoon,” added Sathi Devi.

Temperature records also show that the mean temperature for July was the highest ever in India due to “high minimum” or night-time temperature. The temperature in June was the fourth highest on record, and in August, it was the sixth highest on record in August for the same reasons, with floods and heavy rain across the country.

Monsoon model projections show that the south-west monsoon, on which at least 700 million people are dependent for livelihoods, will become more unpredictable and intense in the coming years.

DS Pai, head, climate research services, IMD Pune, said, “Our data shows that extreme rain events are increasing, so are dry or light rainfall days. With a rise in global mean temperature, the moisture-holding capacity of the atmosphere increases, so there is intense rain during some spells.”

A team from Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), led by R Krishnan, has developed an indigenous model to study the implications of climate change on the South Asian monsoon till 2100. “Our model is ready. We are still running some experiments on it,” said Krishnan.

