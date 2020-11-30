e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Now, heads of khaps in western UP demand MSP’s inclusion in new farm laws

Now, heads of khaps in western UP demand MSP’s inclusion in new farm laws

The khap heads said that if the government was genuine in its assurance of continuing the minimum support price (MSP) then it should be included in the new farm laws.

india Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 21:01 IST
S Raju
S Raju
Hindustan Times, Meerut
Farmers from western Uttar Pradesh in a face-off with police personnel at Ghazipur om the Delhi-UP border on Monday.
Farmers from western Uttar Pradesh in a face-off with police personnel at Ghazipur om the Delhi-UP border on Monday.(Sakib Ali/HT PHOTO)
         

A meeting of heads (Chaudharies) of different khaps in Sisauli on Monday gave an indication that the farmers’ protest against three new farm laws is likely to intensify in western Uttar Pradesh in the coming days.

Heads of Baliyan khap Naresh Tikait (president of BKU), Ch Sharanveer of Deshwal Khap, Amot Beniwal of Beniwal khap, secretary of Sarv Khap Subhash Baliyan and others discussed the ongoing farmers’ movement.

Ch Subhash Baliyan said that all khap heads expressed their concern over the fate of Minimum Support Price (MSP) after implementation of controversial new farm laws.

“Chaudharies were unanimous in their opinion that if the government was genuine in its assurance of continuing the MSP then it should be included in the new farm laws,” said Subhash Baliyan.

He said that chaudharies were of opinion that they should keep a watch on government’s attitude towards the farmers’ movement and decide their future course of action in another meeting to be convened later.

Subhash said that chaudharies are aware that khap chaudharies of Haryana have extended their support to the farmers’ movement and khaps of western UP are keeping a close watch on the development.

Meanwhile, farmers of western UP, led by BKU, are camping at Ghazipur border of Delhi and waiting for instructions of their leadership for further action.

Young leader of BKU, Gaurav Tikait, son of BKU president Naresh Tikait, said that farmers joining the movement will camp at Ghazipur border till December 3 and thereafter further action would be initiated as per the directions of the BKU leadership.

He also said that he will speak to Subhash Baliyan, secretary of Sarv Khap (an umbrella organisation of Khaps) to convene a meeting of Khap chaudharies soon to seek their opinion and decision on the farmers’ movement.

tags
top news
BJP leaders meet again, say govt ready for talks as farmers remain defiant
BJP leaders meet again, say govt ready for talks as farmers remain defiant
LIVE: Protesting farmers pray near barricades on Guru Nanak Jayanti
LIVE: Protesting farmers pray near barricades on Guru Nanak Jayanti
India giving befitting reply to anti-national forces: PM Modi in Varanasi
India giving befitting reply to anti-national forces: PM Modi in Varanasi
Withdraw farm laws, says BJP ally in Rajasthan; threatens to quit alliance
Withdraw farm laws, says BJP ally in Rajasthan; threatens to quit alliance
‘Up to them’: MEA on Pakistan cooperating with India’s initiatives at SCO 
‘Up to them’: MEA on Pakistan cooperating with India’s initiatives at SCO 
India seeks answers on Ladakh peace plan. It is a make-or-break question
India seeks answers on Ladakh peace plan. It is a make-or-break question
‘He had all the time in the world’: Babar Azam names his ‘idol’
‘He had all the time in the world’: Babar Azam names his ‘idol’
Watch: Iran says scientist killed ‘remotely’; blames Israel l Latest updates
Watch: Iran says scientist killed ‘remotely’; blames Israel l Latest updates
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In