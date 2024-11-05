Menu Explore
NSA Ajit Doval, Nigerian counterpart discuss terrorism, bilateral ties

ByHT News Desk
Nov 05, 2024 07:06 PM IST

the Nigerian NSA also visited the premises of the National Security Guard in Manesar

National security advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday met his Nigerian counterpart Nuhu Ribadu, who is in New Delhi for the second Strategic and Counter-Terrorism Dialogue between India and Nigeria from 4-5 November 2024.

According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), both the NSAs held in-depth discussions within the framework of the strategic India-Nigeria partnership on threats and challenges emanating from terrorism, extremism, radicalisation, including through cyberspace, as well as from international crime, arms, and drug smuggling.

National security advisor Ajit Doval with his Nigerian counterpart Nuhu Ribadu.
“The two sides identified specific areas of cooperation to enhance their fight against all forms of terrorism, reiterating their firm belief that there can be no justification for terrorism in any form or manifestation. They agreed to enhance cooperation in bilateral capacity building and also strengthen cooperation in the international arena,” the MEA statement added.

During his visit, the Nigerian NSA also visited the premises of the National Security Guard in Manesar.

ALSO READ: Doval, US NSA Sullivan discuss defence, regional issues

India-Nigeria bilateral relations

India established its diplomatic presence in Nigeria's capital Lagos in November 1958, two years before the African country became independent. Political contacts at the highest level were maintained during the last 60 years, the MEA stated. 

According to the ministry, there are 50,000 Indians in Nigeria, adding “value to the importance of the long-standing relationship between the two countries.”

Last year, Nigeria's president Bola Ahmed Tinubu visited New Delhi to attend the G20 leaders’ summit 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Tinubu on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

A group of youths from India and Nigeria on October 5 discussed cultural exchanges, entrepreneurship, women empowerment and reinforcing the historic bond between the two nations, officials said.

The discussions were held at the India-Nigeria Youth Connect one day virtual conference, organised by ChakBal Group in collaboration with the High Commission of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
