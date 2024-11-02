Menu Explore
Doval, Sullivan discuss defence, regional issues

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Nov 02, 2024 06:00 AM IST

Doval and Sullivan lead the iCET, which forges closer collaboration in key areas such as defence, security, semiconductors, AI and supply chains.

National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval and his US counterpart Jake Sullivan discussed regional security developments and opportunities for closer cooperation in key areas such as defence against the backdrop of strains created by an alleged plot to target a Khalistan separatist on American soil.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. (India in Russia - X)
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. (India in Russia - X)

The two officials underscored the need for “further efforts to ensure stability in the Indo-Pacific region and globally” while talking about regional security developments during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the White House said in a readout.

Their conversation also focused on further opportunities for closer collaboration in key domains, including clean energy supply chains and defence cooperation, the readout said. “They welcomed progress in the bilateral partnership, including through the upcoming Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) Intersessional and Indian Ocean Dialogue,” it added.

There was no official word from the Indian side on the conversation. Doval and Sullivan lead the iCET, which is at the heart of bilateral efforts to forge closer collaboration in key areas such as defence, security, semiconductors, AI and supply chains.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
