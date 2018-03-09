Odisha businessman claims wife remarried while he was on UP tour

A businessman in Odisha’s steel city Rourkela lodged a complaint with the police on Thursday that his wife, a banker, married another man while he was on a work trip to Uttar Pradesh last week.

In his complaint filed at Raghunathpalli police station in the city, the businessman said he was in Varanasi when he got the news that his wife had remarried.

The businessman showed the police his marriage certificate. He said he had married the banker in July 2016. He added they had a “registry marriage” because their parents did not approve of their relationship.

He said he called his wife from Varanasi on March 4, but she did not answer her phone. “Then I called her mother, who told me that her daughter had got married and they were preparing for her wedding reception,” he added.

The businessman said he rushed back to Rourkela and spotted his wife in bridal finery at her parents’ house. “I have been cheated. I want justice,” he added.

The woman’s father, however, denied she was ever married to the businessman. He told the police the businessman had produced a fake marriage registration certificate.

At the time of this copy being published, police were yet to register an FIR on the businessman’s complaint.

Sub-inspector R Pradhan of Raghunathpalli police station said, “We are verifying the documents and action will be initiated after scrutiny.”