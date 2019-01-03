Odisha model can eliminate malaria, says Indian Council of Medical Research

Improved access to early diagnosis and complete treatment of malaria in Odisha has resulted in a decline as high as 85% in the disease burden, according to an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) paper published in PLOS (Public Library of Science) Wednesday.

Of the total case reduction, experts at ICMR attribute 47% reduction to the comprehensive case management programme that was put in place in Odisha in 2013.

“The recent numbers show there’s been a decline of nearly 85%, and largely due to the intensified intervention programmes that were conducted in the state. If scaled up in other states, the strategies used can help reach the target of malaria elimination by 2030,” says Dr Neena Valecha, director, National Institute of Malaria Research (NIMR).

Initially, the programme was launched in four districts in Odisha but was extended to other districts. The project that was meant for 2013-16 was extended till 2017 because of the improved results.

India reported nearly three million fewer cases of the disease in 2017, and is no longer among world’s top three nations, according to World Malaria Report 2018.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 10:27 IST