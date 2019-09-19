e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 19, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Sep 19, 2019

Odisha school students to get free shoes and ID cards

In Odisha, around 66 lakh children study in 35,928 primary, 20,427 upper primary and 61,93 government-run secondary schools.

india Updated: Sep 19, 2019 13:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Image for representation purpose.
Image for representation purpose. (PTI file photo)
         

Starting from next academic session, students of all government-run schools in Odisha will be provided free shoes and identity cards.

School and mass education minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the step is being taken to bring about some uniformity and discipline in the school.

“Earlier only BPL category students were provided free shoes and school uniforms, which we feel gave rise to inferiority complex among those deprived of the facility. Now the government has decided that all school students will avail this facility,” said Dash.

In Odisha, around 66 lakh children study in 35,928 primary, 20,427 upper primary and 61,93 government-run secondary schools.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 13:00 IST

tags
trending topics
Salman KhanIIFA 2019 Winner ListTransport Strike in Delhi-NCRMi Band 4 SaleOla UberAjit DovalMumbai RainsPriyanka ChopraKareena KapoorNavratri 2019
Top News
latest news
India News
don't miss