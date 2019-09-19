Odisha school students to get free shoes and ID cards

india

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 13:00 IST

Starting from next academic session, students of all government-run schools in Odisha will be provided free shoes and identity cards.

School and mass education minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the step is being taken to bring about some uniformity and discipline in the school.

“Earlier only BPL category students were provided free shoes and school uniforms, which we feel gave rise to inferiority complex among those deprived of the facility. Now the government has decided that all school students will avail this facility,” said Dash.

In Odisha, around 66 lakh children study in 35,928 primary, 20,427 upper primary and 61,93 government-run secondary schools.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 13:00 IST