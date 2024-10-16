Omar Abdullah swearing-in Live Updates: New J&K govt to take oath at 11.30 am

Top leaders from the INDIA bloc, including Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Supriya Sule, and Kanimozhi, have arrived in Srinagar to attend Omar Abdullah's oath-taking ceremony as the new Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. Congress, which is part of the INDIA alliance and won 6 seats in the recent elections, has announced that they will not be a part of the Omar Abdullah government but will support them....Read More

The National Conference leader is set to take oath at 11.30 am today, marking the beginning of the first elected government in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. This follows the revocation of the president's rule, paving the way for a new government after the recent Assembly polls.

The 90 seats in the region were contested in a three-phase election, with the results announced on October 8. NC-Congress alliance secured 48 seats, with the NC leading the alliance to victory, as the Congress won only six seats.