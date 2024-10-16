Omar Abdullah swearing-in Live Updates: New J&K govt to take oath at 11.30 am
Top leaders from the INDIA bloc, including Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Supriya Sule, and Kanimozhi, have arrived in Srinagar to attend Omar Abdullah's oath-taking ceremony as the new Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. Congress, which is part of the INDIA alliance and won 6 seats in the recent elections, has announced that they will not be a part of the Omar Abdullah government but will support them....Read More
The National Conference leader is set to take oath at 11.30 am today, marking the beginning of the first elected government in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. This follows the revocation of the president's rule, paving the way for a new government after the recent Assembly polls.
The 90 seats in the region were contested in a three-phase election, with the results announced on October 8. NC-Congress alliance secured 48 seats, with the NC leading the alliance to victory, as the Congress won only six seats.
First government in J&K after revokation of Article 370
Jammu and Kashmir came under the President’s rule in June 2018, after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) withdrew its support from the coalition government with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The move was followed by the resignation of the then CM Mehbooba Mufti. In August 2019, Article 370 and 35A of the Constitution were revoked by the Centre, and J&K was divided and re-classified into two Union territories, J&K and Ladakh.
Jammu and Kashmir L-G to administer oath today
Omar Abdullah, who previously served as the chief minister of the erstwhile state from 2009 to 2014 under an NC-Congress coalition will be administered the oath by lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha.
Congress unlikely to be part of Omar Abdullah-led cabinet in Jammu and Kashmir
The Congress party is unlikely to be part of the Omar Abdullah-led cabinet in Jammu and Kashmir, but it will support the government, sources said. The development comes ahead of Omar Abdullah being sworn in as the first chief minister of the union territory. Read full story here
"We have a lot to do" Omar Abdullah ahead of swearing-in
Omar Abdullah, the Chief Minister-designate of Jammu and Kashmir, paid his respects at the Mazar-e-Anwar of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, his grandfather and the first Prime Minister of JK, in Srinagar ahead of his swearing-in ceremony. This poignant moment was a nod to his family's legacy in the region's politics - his father, Farooq Abdullah, had served as Chief Minister three times.
Speaking after offering prayers, Omar emphasized the significance of his government being accountable to the people. "We have a lot to do," he acknowledged. "We need to reassure the people that this government is theirs, and their voices will be heard. For the past 5-6 years, they've been ignored, but it's our responsibility to listen and act on their concerns".