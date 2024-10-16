Congress unlikely to be part of Omar Abdullah-led cabinet in Jammu and Kashmir

The Congress party is unlikely to be part of the Omar Abdullah-led cabinet in Jammu and Kashmir, but it will support the government, sources said. The development comes ahead of Omar Abdullah being sworn in as the first chief minister of the union territory. Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief, Tariq Hameed Karra hands over a letter of support to Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah for government formation, in Srinagar on Friday. (J&K Congress - X)

The oath-taking ceremony, along with his council of ministers, will be held at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar at 11:30am.

Omar Abdullah, who previously served as the chief minister of the erstwhile state from 2009 to 2014 under an NC-Congress coalition will be administered the oath by lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha.

On October 11, Omar Abdullah staked his claim to form the government, submitting letters of support from 42 National Conference MLAs, four independents, six Congress legislators, and one CPI(M) representative.

This is a developing story. Please check updates