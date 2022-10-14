On 18% GST on packaged paratha, Kejriwal says: ‘Even British did not tax food’

In his latest dig at the BJP, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal targetted the latest verdict of the Gujarat Appellate Authority of Advance Ruling that said that parathas are different from plain chapati or roti and said even the British did not impose taxes on food items. The verdict held that 18% GST is applicable on parathas. The fresh ruling came in September after a food company appealed against the 18% GST on packaged parathas. Similar rulings have been passed by state authorities concerned as 18% GST on paratha remained a contentious issue and many appeals were made against it.

खाने पीने की चीज़ों पर तो अंग्रेजों ने भी टैक्स नहीं लगाया था। आज देश में महंगाई का सबसे बड़ा कारण केंद्र सरकार द्वारा लगाया जा रहा इतना ज़्यादा GST है। इसे कम करना चाहिए और लोगों को महंगाई से छुटकारा दिलवाना चाहिए। https://t.co/ib4B3VuM9m — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 13, 2022

Sharing a news item on the ruling, Kejriwal wrote, "Even the British did not impose tax on food items. The biggest reason for inflation in the country today is the high GST levied by the central government. It should be reduced and people should get rid of inflation."

The business which moved the appeal said it produces eight varieties of packaged paratha -- the main ingredient of which are wheat flour and vegetables like radish, potato, depending on the variety of the paratha. The appellant said pizza bread, rusk, and toasted bread are under 5% GST and while readymade parathas are under 18%, pizza bread is also not ready to eat and requires cooking. The ruling said that packaged paratha can't attract the same GST of packaged chapati as chapatis are ready-to-eat and their ingredients are also different.

This comes as the BJP and the AAP have locked horns ahead of the Gujarat state election. On Thursday, AAP BJP chief Gopal Italia was briefly detained in Delhi amid outrage over his 'abusive' comments.

