One Assam Rifles personnel killed in militant ambush in Arunachal Pradesh

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 18:06 IST

One Assam Rifles personnel was killed and another was injured in an ambush by militants in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday morning, police said.

The incident took place around 9 am on near Jairampur when a group of militants attacked a water tanker belonging to the 19 Assam Rifles.

“The ambush happened in the morning. One person is stated to have died and another is critically injured,” T. Tangha, a senior police officer in Changlang told HT over phone.

According to unconfirmed reports, the militants first detonated improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on the road and then sprayed the tanker with bullets before fleeing the spot.

The Assam Rifles, India’s oldest paramilitary outfit has not issued any official statement about the incident. No militant outfit has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.