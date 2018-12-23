Only BJP can build Ram temple in Ayodhya, says UP CM Adityanath

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said whenever the Ram temple comes up in Ayodhya, it would be built by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) only.

“Let there be no doubt. Only we (BJP) can construct Ram Temple in Ayodhya. No other party will be able to build it,” he said in his address at the Yuva Kumbh programme at Smriti Upvan in Lucknow as youths shouted slogans like “Vote wahi payega, Mandir jo banayega (Whosoever constructs Ram Temple will be voted to power)”.

In an apparent dig at the Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi, Adityanath said, “Those who flaunt ‘janeu’ (sacred thread) do such things for votes. They are the ones who dismissed the existence of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna. Do not expect that they would construct Ram Temple in Ayodhya.”

Criticising historians and intellectuals, he said: “We were misinformed about our history. Now, we have the responsibility to correct it.”

“Pushpak Viman (mentioned in the Ramayana) was not a myth but reality. Sage Bhardwaj had written ‘Viman Shastra’ which gives the theory of Pushpak Vimaan,” he added. Pushpak Vimaan is the first flying object mentioned in existing Hindu texts as distinct from the flying horse-drawn chariots of gods.

Speaking about the preparations being made for the upcoming Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, the chief minister alleged that Hindu festivals were demeaned and Hindu traditions were insulted.

“Even Kumbh was termed as anti-youth, anti-dalit, anti-women and anti-environment. Prayagraj Kumbh will reflect Indian culture globally,” he said.

The fair will formally kick-off with the first official bathing on Makar Sankranti (January 15, 2019) and conclude with the last bathing of Shivratri on March 4.

On his government’s other achievements, he said, “After coming to power in the state, we introduced a number of programmes to support young minds and provide them with a platform to showcase their skills.”

“In the past one-and-a-half years, more than one lakh youths have got jobs. The selection process for 50,000 police personnel will also conclude soon,” he added.

Governor Ram Naik, who was also present, said that he was happy that Kumbh Mela 2019 was being organised at Prayagraj, the new name for Allahabad.

First Published: Dec 23, 2018 17:48 IST