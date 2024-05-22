Opposition will close your Jan Dhan bank accounts, snatch money: PM Modi in UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday claimed that the Opposition would close the more than 50 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts opened during his tenure and snatch the money. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the poll rally in UP's Shravasti.(BJP/X)

The prime minister made the remarks while addressing a poll rally in Uttar Pradesh's Shravasti. Follow full coverage of the Lok Sabha elections.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Modi opened Jan Dhan accounts for more than 50 crore poor people, they (the Opposition) will close your bank account and snatch away your money,” the prime minister said.

“Modi brought electricity to every village, these people would again create darkness by cutting off the electricity connections. Modi is providing water to every home, SP-Congress people will even open the water tap of your house and take it away and they are experts in this.”

He also alleged that the coalition of the SP- Congress will take away the keys of the 4 crore houses allotted to poor people and give them to their “vote bank”

“Modi gave 4 crore houses to poor people, now SP Congress people have decided to reverse everything…they will take the keys of these 4 crore houses from you, snatch the houses and give them to their vote bank,” he said.

Modi also claimed that if the Congress wins the Lok Sabha polls, terrorists who are in jail today will be called to the PM's house and fed biryani.

‘Pair of two boys launched again in UP’



In a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Modi said that a “pair of two boys” has been relaunched in the Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha elections.

"...People who did nothing for 60 years have come together to stop Modi. A pair of two boys has been launched again in UP. Same old flop film, same old characters, same old dialogues. The entire election is about to end, but did you hear even a single new thing from these people?... Both Shehzadas have said nothing related to development. Why they are seeking a vote?..."

He also reacted to the viral videos of the massive crowd at Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav's joint rally.

“I saw some videos in which people were rushing towards the stage. So, I asked what this was all about. I was told that Congress and SP give money to people to attend their rallies. They did not pay them, so people rushed to the stage,” Modi said in his address.

"If their situation is this, then how will they do work for you?" he added.