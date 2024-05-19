 Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav rush out of Prayagraj rally amid ruckus by party workers | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav rush out of Prayagraj rally amid ruckus by party workers

ByHT News Desk
May 19, 2024 03:24 PM IST

In the midst of a stampede-like situation, Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav left a public meeting in Prayagraj without addressing the crowd.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav rushed out of a public meeting in Prayagraj on Sunday after a ruckus broke out in the crowd and a stampede-like situation led to security threats. The two senior political leaders left the public rally without addressing the crowd.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a public meeting (PTI PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a public meeting (PTI PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)

The incident took place at a public meeting at Padila in Phulpur Parliamentary constituency of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, where Gandhi and Yadav left the rally without addressing the crowd. Congress and SP workers reportedly got out of control and attempted to reach the stage.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Akhilesh and Rahul repeatedly requested party workers to calm down and settle but their appeals went unheeded. Police and security personnel struggled to control the excited crowd.

After making multiple appeals to the crowd, Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav held a brief discussion among themselves and left the venue to avoid any lapse in security. Visuals from the event showed broken barricades and a swelling crowd.

After leaving the rally in Phulpur, Rahul and Akhilesh arrived at Mungari in Karachhana for the second rally in the Prayagraj district under the Allahabad parliamentary seat. A similar situation was witnessed at this rally, with an excited crowd breaking the barricades and attempting to reach the stage.

Earlier this week, Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav addressed a poll rally at Amethi, which was a stronghold for the former Congress president before losing the seat to BJP's Smriti Irani in the 2019 general elections.

The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024 will take place tomorrow, May 20, where the fate of many key candidates such as Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani will be sealed. The Uttar Pradesh seats going to polls in the fifth phase are Mohanlalganj (SC), Rae Bareli, Amethi, Jalaun (SC), Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi (SC), Barabanki (SC), Faizabad, Kaisarganj and Gonda.

Rahul Gandhi is in the fray from Rae Bareli, which was represented by his mother and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi earlier.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election Live , Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav rush out of Prayagraj rally amid ruckus by party workers

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On