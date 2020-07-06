e-paper
Over 6 lakh people affected in 17 Assam districts due to floods

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Assam.

india Updated: Jul 06, 2020 05:43 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Guwahati
A man crosses a flooded area on a make-shift raft at Mayong near Morigaon district, in Guwahati on Saturday.
Around 6,80,931 people have been affected in 17 districts due to flood in the state, as per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority.

4,852 people staying in 62 relief camps, the authority said.

