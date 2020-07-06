Over 6 lakh people affected in 17 Assam districts due to floods

india

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 05:43 IST

Around 6,80,931 people have been affected in 17 districts due to flood in the state, as per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority.

4,852 people staying in 62 relief camps, the authority said.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Assam.