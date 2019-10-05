Chidambaram, lodged in Tihar, referred to AIIMS after stomach ache complaint: Report

india

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 18:41 IST

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who has been in Tihar jail for four weeks, was on Saturday referred to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he complained of stomach ache, reported news agency ANI.

The agency further said that he had not been admitted to the hospital yet.

On Thursday, the senior leader moved the Supreme Court to seek bail in the CBI’s INX Media group case and requested the court to schedule an early hearing.

Chidambaram’s request for bail in the Supreme Court comes days after the Delhi High Court turned down his bail application on the ground that the 74-year-old Congress leader was an influential person who had been the country’s finance and home minister and could influence witnesses.

The CBI has alleged irregularities in the grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media co-founded by Peter and Indrani Mukherjea to receive overseas investment to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007, when Chidambaram was finance minister in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 18:05 IST