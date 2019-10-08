e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 08, 2019

Pak’s Gen Bajwa meets China’s PLA, focuses on J&K ahead of Xi’s India visit

A statement by Pakistan military’s Inter-Services Public Relations said General Bajwa discussed the regional security environment including the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and defence cooperation between Pakistan and China.

india Updated: Oct 08, 2019 17:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The army chief apprised the Chinese military leadership “about the consequences of the ongoing situation” in Kashmir if it’s not amicably resolved. (ANI PHOTO)
The army chief apprised the Chinese military leadership “about the consequences of the ongoing situation” in Kashmir if it’s not amicably resolved. (ANI PHOTO)
         

On a visit to China timed right ahead of President Xi Jinping’s visit to India for an informal summit, Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday met top military commanders of China’s People’s Liberation Army. A statement by Pakistan military’s Inter-Services Public Relations said General Bajwa discussed the regional security environment, including the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, and defence cooperation between Pakistan and China.

The statement said General Bajwa met Commander Army General Han Weiguo, People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and General Xu Qiliang, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) at the PLA headquarters.

At these meetings, General Bajwa focused on Jammu and Kashmir that Islamabad has been projecting as a flashpoint between the two countries. The army chief apprised the Chinese military leadership “about the consequences of the ongoing situation” in Kashmir if it’s not amicably resolved. This, the Pakistan statement said, would happen only if India respects UN resolutions and ensures the human rights of Kashmiris.

The Pakistan military statement said the Chinese military leadership had supported what it referred to as “Pakistan’s principled stance” on Kashmir issue and appreciated “sane Pakistani approach in the interest of peace”.

According to Pakistani media, Gen Bajwa’s plane had landed in Beijing just hours before Prime Minister Imran Khan reached on a two-day visit to China; his third this year. The visit by the two Pakistani leaders comes right before President Xi leaves for India where he is to hold an informal summit with PM Modi.

According to the ISPR, the two sides agreed that continued unresolved tension between New Delhi and Islamabad would have serious implications for peace and stability in the region. Gen Bajwa is reported to have told the Chinese side, according to the ISPR statement, that Pakistan wanted peace but “not at the cost of any compromise on principles or honour and dignity of the nation”.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 17:13 IST

tags
top news
Ahead of PM Modi-Prez Xi meet this week, a shift in China’s Kashmir stand
Ahead of PM Modi-Prez Xi meet this week, a shift in China’s Kashmir stand
Oct 08, 2019 16:35 IST
‘Our leader walked away’: Salman Khurshid on what’s ailing Congress
‘Our leader walked away’: Salman Khurshid on what’s ailing Congress
Oct 08, 2019 16:00 IST
‘Wasn’t a vacation’: AAP says Centre blocked Kejriwal’s foreign trip
‘Wasn’t a vacation’: AAP says Centre blocked Kejriwal’s foreign trip
Oct 08, 2019 16:34 IST
Abhinandan, who downed Pak F16 , leads MiG-21 Bison formation on IAF Day
Abhinandan, who downed Pak F16 , leads MiG-21 Bison formation on IAF Day
Oct 08, 2019 14:24 IST
‘Major shift in govt’s way of handling terrorism’: IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria
‘Major shift in govt’s way of handling terrorism’: IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria
Oct 08, 2019 15:54 IST
‘Money can’t buy class’: Fans slam Hardik for cheeky b’day wish for Zaheer
‘Money can’t buy class’: Fans slam Hardik for cheeky b’day wish for Zaheer
Oct 08, 2019 16:37 IST
Here’s how WhatsApp’s Dark Mode and self-destructing messages work
Here’s how WhatsApp’s Dark Mode and self-destructing messages work
Oct 08, 2019 12:53 IST
Potential ‘king of reverse swing’: Shoaib Akhtar names Indian bowler
Potential ‘king of reverse swing’: Shoaib Akhtar names Indian bowler
Oct 08, 2019 11:56 IST
trending topics
Virat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuRealme X2 ProDussehra 2019 WishesOnePlus 7TSalman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News