e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Pak says India’s choice for mission post ‘too senior’

Pak says India’s choice for mission post ‘too senior’

The name of Jayant Khobragade was proposed to the Pakistani side in June, days before New Delhi asked Islamabad to reduce the strength of its high commission by 50%.

india Updated: Sep 21, 2020 01:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pakistan also opted at that time not to go ahead with the posting of the diplomat who had been chosen as its next envoy to India.
Pakistan also opted at that time not to go ahead with the posting of the diplomat who had been chosen as its next envoy to India. (AFP)
         

Pakistan on Sunday said the diplomat proposed by India as the next acting head of the Indian mission in Islamabad is too senior for the post even as it sought to link bilateral relations to the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

The name of Jayant Khobragade was proposed to the Pakistani side in June, days before New Delhi asked Islamabad to reduce the strength of its high commission by 50%.

The move had triggered a reciprocal decision by the Pakistani side.

People familiar with developments said on condition of anonymity that the Pakistani side felt the diplomat was too senior to function as the charge d’affaires. One of the people said Khobragade’s current assignment – he has been serving on deputation with the Department of Atomic Energy since 2017 – could have been a factor in Pakistan’s decision.

The Indian and Pakistani high commissions in the two national capitals have been headed by the deputy chiefs of mission since August 2019, when Pakistan asked India to withdraw then high commissioner Ajay Bisaria as part of a slew of retaliatory actions in response to India’s decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status.

Pakistan also opted at that time not to go ahead with the posting of the diplomat who had been chosen as its next envoy to India.

A statement from Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson said: “Pakistan believes that by proposing a senior diplomat, who has already served as ambassador in another post, India is trying to circumvent the effect of downgrading of diplomatic relations, which is obviously not in line with Pakistan’s decision.”

Khobragade, who served as a counsellor in the Indian mission in Islamabad some years ago, has also held assignments in Russia, Kazakhstan and Spain, and was ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic during 2013-17.

“However, keeping in view the diplomatic norms, Pakistan has counselled India to nominate an officer with seniority commensurate with Pakistan’s decision of downgrading the diplomatic relations,” the statement added.

The Pakistani spokesperson referred to “veiled threats” in sections of the Indian media that the visa issue would “further destabilise” bilateral ties and said that “it must be clear that the relations between India and Pakistan are inextricably linked to the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions”.

There was no immediate reaction from Indian officials to the Pakistani spokesperson’s comments.

tags
top news
LAC standoff: Corps commander-level talks expected on Monday
LAC standoff: Corps commander-level talks expected on Monday
Amid China’s actions across Indo-Pacific, 2nd Quad meeting slated to be held in Tokyo in Oct
Amid China’s actions across Indo-Pacific, 2nd Quad meeting slated to be held in Tokyo in Oct
Mayank Agarwal’s knock in vain, Delhi Capitals beat KXIP in Super Over
Mayank Agarwal’s knock in vain, Delhi Capitals beat KXIP in Super Over
PM to lay foundation stone of 9 highway projects in Bihar on Monday
PM to lay foundation stone of 9 highway projects in Bihar on Monday
‘Strongly condemn aggression towards deputy chairman’: Rajnath Singh
‘Strongly condemn aggression towards deputy chairman’: Rajnath Singh
DC vs KXIP: Ashwin picks 2 wickets in an over, then walks off injured
DC vs KXIP: Ashwin picks 2 wickets in an over, then walks off injured
Western Railways to increase Mumbai local train services from Monday
Western Railways to increase Mumbai local train services from Monday
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In