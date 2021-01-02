Pak woman becomes village head in Uttar Pradesh; case registered, probe on

india

A case of cheating and dishonesty was registered against a 65-year-old Pakistani woman who got elected as a member of village panchayat and was serving as interim panchayat head in Jalesar block of Etah in Uttar Pradesh.

The case has been registered under section 420 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Jalesar police station. A case has been lodged on Friday evening against Bano Begum on complaint of then panchayat secretary Dhyan Pal Singh under section 420 (cheating and dishonesty) of the IPC.

“We are checking her documents and collecting all relevant details which would be verified during the investigation,” said KP Singh, in-charge of Jalesar police station in Etah district (Aligarh division).

“More sections could be added if other facts are revealed during the investigation,” the police official said while clarifying that the woman hasn’t been arrested as of now.

Begum’s Pakistani roots and nationality came to light after a resident approached the police saying she was working as gram pradhan without any authority and that she was a Pakistani national.

The complainant also told the police that Begum had concealed her identity. Subsequently, the authorities in Etah removed her from the post. Begum had been living on a long-term visa after marrying an Indian national and functioning as the interim village panchayat head in Jalesar.

District panchayati raj officer (DPRO) Alok Priyadarshi said district magistrate Sukhlal Bharti has ordered the probe to figure out how did Begum manage to get an Aadhaar card and other documents to get elected as a gram panchayat member and later the interim village head.

“In the 2015 local body elections, Bano Begum was elected as a gram panchayat member. Gram pradhan (chief) Shehnaz Begum died on January 9 this year and Begum was asked to work as interim gram pradhan,” DPRO said.