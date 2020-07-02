e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Pakistan army resorts to firing along LoC in two sectors in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

Pakistan army resorts to firing along LoC in two sectors in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

Firing and shelling between the two sides is underway, officials said.

india Updated: Jul 02, 2020 12:31 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Jammu
Pakistani Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms , a defence spokesperson said.
Pakistani Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms , a defence spokesperson said. (PTI File Photo)
         

Pakistani troops resorted to firing in various forward areas in twin sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Thursday, prompting the Indian Army to give a befitting reply, officials said.

“At around 0930 hours today, Pakistani Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms along the LoC in Kirni and Shahpur sectors of Poonch district,” a defence spokesperson said.

“The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly,” he said.Firing and shelling between the two sides were continuing when the last report came in, officials said.

tags
top news
‘Banning Chinese apps a digital strike’: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
‘Banning Chinese apps a digital strike’: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Behind Hurriyat boss SAS Geelani’s exit, a bitter power struggle and greed
Behind Hurriyat boss SAS Geelani’s exit, a bitter power struggle and greed
28 ministers inducted in Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet
28 ministers inducted in Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet
How UN Security Council condemned Karachi attack, and Pakistan
How UN Security Council condemned Karachi attack, and Pakistan
White House blames China’s ‘pattern of aggression’ for Ladakh face-off
White House blames China’s ‘pattern of aggression’ for Ladakh face-off
‘If Sachin gets 60 from 100 with straight drive, wouldn’t it have value’
‘If Sachin gets 60 from 100 with straight drive, wouldn’t it have value’
First time ever: Indian Railways achieves 100% punctuality of trains
First time ever: Indian Railways achieves 100% punctuality of trains
Why most of us won’t need Covid vaccine: Oxford prof explains | On The Record
Why most of us won’t need Covid vaccine: Oxford prof explains | On The Record
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakh face-offSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In