Pakistan following myopic agenda, says Army chief day after Handwara encounter

india

Updated: May 04, 2020 15:38 IST

Army chief General MM Naravane has said that India is proud of five security personnel who laid down lives saving civilians from terrorists at Handwara. He also said that the army will give proportionate response to all acts of infringement of ceasefire and support to terrorism.

“I wish to convey my heartfelt condolences and gratitude to valiant braves of our Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police. Commanding Officer Col Ashutosh Sharma led from front and ensured there was no collateral damage during operation,” General Naravane told news agency PTI.

He also lashed out at Pakistan, saying onus remains on Islamabad to bring peace in the region.

“Pakistan is still following its own myopic and limited agenda of pushing terrorists inside India. Unless Pakistan gives up its policy of state-sponsored terrorism, we will continue to respond appropriately and with precision,” General Naravane said.

Infiltration attempts show that Pakistan is not interested in battling Covid-19, he added.

A Colonel, a Major and three other security forces personnel were killed in an encounter with terrorists in north Kashmir’s Handwara on Sunday. This was the biggest loss to the Army in recent years.

Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rajesh Kumar, Lance Naik Dinesh Singh and sub-inspector of Jammu-Kashmir police Shakeel Qazi were martyred in the line of duty while rescuing civilians held hostage by the terrorists.

Two terrorists were also shot dead by the security forces in the Handwara encounter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders paid tribute to the brave soldiers.

“Tributes to our courageous soldiers and security personnel martyred in Handwara. Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. They served the nation with utmost dedication and worked tirelessly to protect our citizens. Condolences to their families and friends,” PM Modi said on Twitter.

The army said a joint operation was launched by the army and state police based on the intelligence input that terrorists were taking hostage some civilians in a house.