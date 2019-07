Pakistani troops on Saturday violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar Sector of Poonch district around 9 am, an official said.

The Indian Army is giving a befitting reply.

No death or injury has been reported.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 10:33 IST