Panel calls for upgrading e-learning platform to virtual university

A panel of experts has recommended upgrading Union human resource development (HRD) ministry’s free e-learning Swayam platform to a virtual university to meet growing demand for quality education.

The proposal is part of the ministry’s five-year vision plan called Education Quality Upgradation and Inclusion Programme. Experts such as government think tank NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, former bureaucrat Hasmukh Adhia and ex-Isro chief K Kasturirangan have prepared the plan along with top HRD ministry officials.

The panel has proposed reconstituting Swayam into a separate autonomous board driven organisation under the ministry to facilitate a more focused effort. “Swayam should graduate to a virtual university to provide quality education with flexibility and ensuring employability,” the panel said.

The panel noted that over 10 million people have enrolled for Swayam’s 2,000 massive open online courses (MOOCs). A MOOC is an online course for unlimited participation with open web based access. The panel’s recommendations have come as the HRD ministry is preparing the next phase of Swayam. A degree-granting mechanism could be one of its ingredients.

“MOOCS and Swayam projects of MHRD are successes. Creation of a Virtual University is a natural progression. It satisfies all the vital criteria: quality, access and inclusion. Besides, it shall be cost effective and can avail of academic talents of top minds in diverse fields. In subjects not involving labs, workshops or field works Virtual University can be very effective,” said Prof Inder Mohan Kapahy, a former UGC member.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 10:43 IST