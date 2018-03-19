Parliament Live: TDP, YSR Congress to move no-trust notices in Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha will likely see deadlock on Monday too as both the leading parties from Andhra Pradesh -- YSR Congress and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) -- will pitch for taking up their notices of no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government.

When their notices were not taken up last week, parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar had argued that they could not be due to the House being not in order, with members of several parties raising slogans in the Well.

Though the first two weeks of the last phase of the Budget Session have been a virtual washout, the government has managed to get some key bills and the budget passed amid a din through a voice vote without a debate.

Here are the live updates:

10:09am: Telugu Desam Party MP Thota Narsimham says they will move no-confidence motion. “Have talked to opposition parties, including TMC, Congress and Samajwadi Party. YSRCP is just doing politics, they are not concerned about welfare of the state.”

9:58am: Sanjay Raut of the Shiv Sena says the party will wait and watch. “Will also have to see if Speaker allows the no-confidence motion or rejects it. TDP has its own state issues and we welcome them. As of now we have not decided yet on no confidence motion, (party chief) Uddhav ji will take a call.”

9.56am: RJD’s JP Yadav has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over recent ‘communal incidents of violence in Araria, Bhagalpur and Darbhanga’.

9:53am: We are going to go move no-confidence motion,gather support of all respective parties in Parliament. It’s responsibility of all parties in Parliament to support us. Trying to gather as much support as possible so debate happens, not trying to make the govt fall says RM Naidu, TDP MP

9:45am: Telugu Desam Party(TDP) issues whip to its MPs, directs them to attend parliament till the end of the budget session as reported by ANI.

9:25am: We will continue to move no-confidence motion as long as the debate is taking place and facts are brought to the notice of the nation, and also to pressurize the Centre to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh, says K Parthsarathi, a YSR Congress Party MP.

9:10am: We, for the last four years after the state was bifurcated, have been fighting for special category status. Till 2016, BJP and Chandrababu Naidu kept saying that special status will be given. Then suddenly, he colluded with the BJP, he is like a chameleon, he decided against the state, says VS Reddy, YSR Congress Party MP.