Parliament session 2024 live updates: Anurag Thakur to move Motion of Thanks in Lok Sabha today

Parliament session 2024 live updates: MPs attend President Droupadi Murmu’s joint address to both Houses of Parliament in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Parliament session 2024 live updates: BJP leader and former Union minister Anurag Thakur will present the Motion of Thanks for the President's address in the Lok Sabha today, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to respond on July 2. BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj will second the motion, expressing gratitude for the President's address to the joint session of Parliament on Thursday....Read More

In the Rajya Sabha, BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi will present the motion on Friday, and the Prime Minister is anticipated to reply to the debate on July 3 in the Upper House.

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the joint session of Parliament on Thursdayfor the first time following the Lok Sabha elections. In her speech, she congratulated the Election Commission on successfully conducting the elections and discussed several key issues, including the violence in the Northeast and the Emergency imposed by the Congress government in 1975.

Latest highlights

- Opposition leaders criticised the President's speech to Parliament, calling it a government-written script filled with falsehoods and condemned the frequent references to the 1975 Emergency.

- They claimed that there is an "undeclared emergency" in the country, and the Modi government is attacking the Constitution.

- In her speech, President Droupadi Murmu described the 1975 Emergency as the darkest chapter in Indian history and praised the nation's triumph over unconstitutional forces.

- Earlier on Thursday, during the Lok Sabha session, Congress members chanted 'Jai Samvidhan' after Tharoor's oath, leading Speaker Om Birla to remark that Tharoor was already taking an oath on the Constitution. This prompted Congress MP Hooda to criticize Birla, who responded firmly.

- INDIA bloc leaders announced a protest on July 1 at the Gandhi Statue in Parliament, accusing the government of political vendetta, misuse of central agencies like CBI and ED against opposition leaders, and targeting prominent figures such as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others.

- The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha began on Monday, and the Rajya Sabha session started on Thursday. Both sessions will end on July 3.