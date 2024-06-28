Centre open to discuss NEET, urge Opposition to maintain decorum: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said that the central government is ready for discussion on the NEET paper leak issue, provided the discussions are done while maintaining the decorum of the Parliament. Union education minster Dharmendra Pradhan at the Parliament on Friday. (PTI Photo)

Speaking to media persons at the Parliament, Pradhan said, “The government wants to assure the students and people of the country that strict action is being taken. Everyone involved in the scam will be punished. The CBI has taken charge of this.”

He urged the Opposition not to politicise the matter and to join the discussion impartially.

His statements have come a day after President Draupadi Murmu, in her address to the joint session of the Parliament on Thursday, stated that strict action will be taken against all those responsible in the NEET paper leak incident.

“President Murmu’s mention of the issue is indicative of the government’s intention to strictly address the matter,” Pradhan said.