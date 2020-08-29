‘Personally supervising flood situation, relief measures in Madhya Pradesh’, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

india

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 18:54 IST

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of villages hit by floods in Madhya Pradesh and the hailstorm-hit parts along the Narmada river.

The chief minister said that he is personally supervising the situations and relief measures.

Heavy rains over the last two days triggered flooding in several districts of Madhya Pradesh, including Hoshangabad, where the Army and the NDRF were roped in on Saturday to rescue people from inundated areas.

The IMD (India Meteorological Department) issued a red alert of extremely heavy rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places of Chhindwara, Vidisha, Sehore, Rajgarh and Shajapur districts.

CM Chouhan on Saturday held a high-level meeting on the rain and flood situation in the state where he directed the officials to pay full attention on the Narmada river as several parts of the states are predicted to receive heavy rains for the next 48 hours.

“There is a possibility of heavy rains for 48 hours now but there is no need to panic. I am asking you to be careful not to be worried at this hour. Wherever necessary, all work of rescue and relief will be done. Our SDRF teams are active and we are sending NDRF teams where needed. We have also alerted the Army and the Air Force, and they will be called if necessary,” CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, according to ANI.

The chief minister appealed to locals living in 16 villages where the floodwaters are entering to leave the area immediately and move to a safer place.

“Boats, helicopters, divers, and other equipment have been properly arranged. Hoshangabad, Bareilly, and Shahganj; there are 16 villages where the floodwaters are entering. I appeal to the locals living in such villages, to leave the low-lying areas immediately. Go to a safer place where the administration is taking you,” he said in the meeting.