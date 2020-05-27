e-paper
Home / India News / Piyush Goyal asks industry to start working for post-Covid period; says worst for economy is over

Piyush Goyal asks industry to start working for post-Covid period; says worst for economy is over

india Updated: May 27, 2020 22:00 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Harshita Singh
New Delhi
Goyal called upon the industry to make efforts in this regard, by thinking about sustainable, and out-of-the-box ideas.(ANI)
         

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday asked the industry to start working for the post-Covid period with good ideas and firm implementation plans as worst for the economy is over and revival is in the air.

He said this while meeting industry and trade association through video conference. It was the fifth such meeting since the lockdown to assess the impact of Covid-19 pandemic and take note of their suggestions to put the economy back on track.

“...it would be better to be ready and start working for the post-Covid period, with good ideas, firm implementation plans, and to make India a world power,” he said.

The minister said that “worst for the economy is over. Things are looking up, and revival is in the air”.

Expressing concern, he also said that India is still import dependent on several routine items like furniture, toys, and sports shoes despite the fact that the country has technical prowess as well as skilled manpower.

Goyal called upon the industry to make efforts in this regard, by thinking about sustainable, and out-of-the-box ideas.

He assured the associations that their suggestions are duly examined, and timely action is taken on the rational, and genuine demands. Further, he said in the last three decades post-liberalisation, the country progressed but the focus was city-centric.

“The rural and backward areas remained deprived, forcing millions of people from there to migrate to cities for employment and opportunities,” he added.

The meeting was attended by representatives of various entities, including CII, FICCI, ASSOCHAM, NASSCOM, PHDCCI, CAIT, FISME, Laghu Udyog Bharati, SIAM, and ACMA.

