'We will not rest...': PM Modi ‘humbled beyond words’ after birthday wishes, record vaccinations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed gratitude to everyone who wished him on his birthday, saying he was “humbled and overwhelmed beyond words.” PM Modi also thanked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers who had pushed for record vaccination as a part of the ‘Seva and Samarpan’ campaign.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister said that he cherishes every wish and it gives him the strength to work harder for the nation.

“I am humbled and overwhelmed beyond words. To each and every person who has wished me today - I would like to express gratitude from the bottom of my heart,” he tweeted.

The BJP's plan to boost the inoculation drive led to a record-breaking feat of administering two crore Covid-19 vaccine shots in a single day. India had administered more than 2.11 crore doses of theCovid-19 vaccine before 6pm, according to data available on the government-run Co-WIN portal.

The prime minister acknowledged the hard work of doctors, innovators, administrators, nurses, healthcare and all front-line workers who made the vaccination drive “a success.” Every Indian would be proud of today’s record vaccination numbers, he added.

“Countless individuals and organisations have immersed themselves in some or the other noble deed of community service today. I salute them for their noteworthy efforts. There is nothing better than giving back to society and helping others,” PM Modi tweeted.

He also expressed gratitude to the media for bringing back to life many of his old memories and anecdotes, saying they “creatively showcased many events from the years gone by.”

Our shared journey continues…there is much to be done. We will not rest till we have achieved our dream of a strong, prosperous and inclusive India…the India our freedom fighters devoted their lives for. Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2021

As birthday wishes poured in for PM Modi, who turned 71 today, Congress observed National Unemployment Day across India. The Indian Youth Congress, which spearheaded the programme, said the unemployment rate in the country has shot to 10.3% from 2.4% in just one year. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who extended a courtesy birthday wish to the prime minister in the morning, said that the party would not have observed 'National Unemployment Day' if the BJP had worked for the public and not for its friends, in an apparent reference to a few corporates that have made massive gains during the pandemic.