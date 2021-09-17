Had BJP worked not only for 'mitron': Rahul Gandhi's fresh jibe on PM Modi's birthday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that his party would not have to observe National Unemployment Day, had the BJP worked for the public and not for its 'mitron', taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's style at beginning his address with 'Mitron'. The Congress observed National Unemployment Day across India on Friday – Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. While the BJP and the BJP-ruled states decided to celebrate PM Modi's birthday through record vaccination against Covid, the National Unemployment Day was also Congress's planned agenda for the day.

The youth wing of the party spearheaded the programme and organised protests in many states against the increasing unemployment rate in the country. The Indian Youth Congress claimed that the unemployment rate in the country has increased from 2.4 per cent to 10.3 per cent in just one year.

National president of Indian Youth Congress, Srinivas BV, said, "The youth of the country is roaming unemployed on the streets today. The Modi government came to power by making big promises of giving 2 crore jobs per year, but today the central government is completely silent on the issue of employment."

As PM Modi received wishes from several politicians cutting across parties, throughout the day, teh Congress too wished him but underlined that the country is paying the price for his failures on several fronts and so the day is being observed as unemployment day, anti-farmer day and high prices day.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said birthdays of former prime ministers are celebrated as different days, with Jawaharlal Nehru's birthday as "Children's Day", Indira Gandhi's as "National Integration Day", Rajiv Gandhi's as "Sadbhavna Day" and Atal Bihari Vajpayee's as "Good Governance Day". But Modi's birthday is being observed as "unemployment day". "It is the prime minister's birthday and from this platform, we wish him a happy birthday. We pray for his well being, but we do believe that this day is being celebrated in many parts of the country as unemployment day, anti-farmer day, high prices day, crippled economy day, as winning over your crony capitalists friends day, as ED, IT, CBI raid day, and the corona mismanagement day," Shrinate said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also wished PM Modi on Twitter. "Happy birthday, Modi ji," Rahul Gandhi wrote.

