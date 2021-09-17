Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi's curt birthday wish for ‘Modi ji’ as Congress marks ‘Unemployment Day'
Rahul Gandhi's birthday wish to Prime Minister Narendra Modi was remarkably brief: “Happy birthday, Modi ji” – a gesture that many considered odd.&nbsp;(File Photo)
Rahul Gandhi's birthday wish to Prime Minister Narendra Modi was remarkably brief: “Happy birthday, Modi ji” – a gesture that many considered odd. (File Photo)
india news

Rahul Gandhi's curt birthday wish for ‘Modi ji’ as Congress marks ‘Unemployment Day'

The Indian Youth Congress has organised various programmes across the country on the occasion to mark the day as ‘National Unemployment Day’. The youth wing alleged that the unemployment rate in the country has increased from 2.4 per cent to 10.3 per cent in just one year.
READ FULL STORY
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 17, 2021 11:20 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 71st birthday in a curt tweet with the Indian Youth Congress marking the day – September 17 – as ‘National Unemployment Day’. “Happy birthday, Modi ji,” Gandhi posted on Twitter in a remarkably brief wish that many users considered odd.

While a Twitter user pointed out PM Modi's tweet on Rahul Gandhi's birthday and some wondered why the Congress leader was even extending the wish when the Indian Youth Congress is observing ‘National Unemployment Day'.

Also Read | PM Modi's birthday: BJP workers in MP cut 71-feet-long syringe shaped cake

The Indian Youth Congress has organised various programmes across the country on the occasion to mark the day as ‘National Unemployment Day’. The Indian Youth Congress claims that the unemployment rate in the country has increased from 2.4 per cent to 10.3 per cent in just one year.

“The youth of the country is roaming unemployed on the streets today,” said Srinivas BV, the national president of the Indian Youth Congress. “The Modi government came to power by making big promises of giving 2 crore jobs per year, but today the central government is completely silent on the issue of employment.”

He said the government is “busy in its branding by spreading its false propaganda.”

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh to get NaMo garden in each block to celebrate PM’s birthday

The Congress party alleged that the unemployment rate across India has gone up because the Modi government “has attacked” other businesses to benefit its ‘friends’. “The policy of the Modi government has made the youth self-reliant by increasing unemployment,” the party posted on Twitter.

The Congress also posted a video clip alleging that the spread of ‘fake news’ increased during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic period because the Modi government intended it to.

“When you have nothing to show for your accomplishments, you have to make something up,” the Congress wrote on Modi's birthday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rahul gandhi narendra modi prime minister narendra modi narendra modi birthday prime minister narendra modi birthday + 3 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.