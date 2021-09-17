Rahul Gandhi's curt birthday wish for ‘Modi ji’ as Congress marks ‘Unemployment Day'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 71st birthday in a curt tweet with the Indian Youth Congress marking the day – September 17 – as ‘National Unemployment Day’. “Happy birthday, Modi ji,” Gandhi posted on Twitter in a remarkably brief wish that many users considered odd.

Happy birthday, Modi ji. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2021

While a Twitter user pointed out PM Modi's tweet on Rahul Gandhi's birthday and some wondered why the Congress leader was even extending the wish when the Indian Youth Congress is observing ‘National Unemployment Day'.

The Indian Youth Congress has organised various programmes across the country on the occasion to mark the day as ‘National Unemployment Day’. The Indian Youth Congress claims that the unemployment rate in the country has increased from 2.4 per cent to 10.3 per cent in just one year.

“The youth of the country is roaming unemployed on the streets today,” said Srinivas BV, the national president of the Indian Youth Congress. “The Modi government came to power by making big promises of giving 2 crore jobs per year, but today the central government is completely silent on the issue of employment.”

He said the government is “busy in its branding by spreading its false propaganda.”

The Congress party alleged that the unemployment rate across India has gone up because the Modi government “has attacked” other businesses to benefit its ‘friends’. “The policy of the Modi government has made the youth self-reliant by increasing unemployment,” the party posted on Twitter.

The Congress also posted a video clip alleging that the spread of ‘fake news’ increased during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic period because the Modi government intended it to.

“When you have nothing to show for your accomplishments, you have to make something up,” the Congress wrote on Modi's birthday.