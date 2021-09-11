Madhya Pradesh to get NaMo garden in each block to celebrate PM’s birthday

The Bharatiya Janata Party in Madhya Pradesh will develop 1,070 Narendra Modi (NaMo) parks on government land across the state to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birth anniversary, a senior BJP functionary said.

“At a state-level meeting of BJP leaders led by state president VD Sharma, the decision has been taken to develop NaMo Udyan in 1070 mandals to plant at least 71 saplings in one garden,” said Jitu Jirati, BJP’s vice-president for Madhya Pradesh.

PM Modi turns 71 on September 17 and from that day the BJP, across India, would conduct several events till October 7, when the PM took over as Gujarat chief minister 20 years ago.

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP will plant 75,970 saplings on September 29, 30 and October 1 across 52 districts. The saplings would be provided by the MP forest department which will also guide the BJP workers in the plantation drive.

“We have requested the administration of all the districts to provide barren land in every mandal which can be developed as a covered garden. We will spend money on boundary walls and tree guards. If we don’t get land, we will develop gardens, which are in dilapidated condition,” said Jirati.

“Simply developing the garden is not our purpose. Seventy BJP workers would be dedicated to each garden to ensure the saplings grow into a full grown-up tree,” he added.

Describing the prime minister as India’s pride, state horticulture minister Bharat Singh Kushwaha, said the state government will help the BJP workers in the task.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is above any party and community. He is a pride of our nation and we are not handing any land to open some office. BJP workers want to develop barren land through plantations and it is good for the environment. We will not only help them but also participate in the plantation drive,” Kushwaha said.

Opposition Congress accused the BJP of trying to encroach public land.

“Can state government provide any land to any person for the development of a garden? If it is so easy, we will also demand land to develop gardens. This is nothing but the state government’s aim to give land to BJP workers who will encroach upon the land and later RSS will hold shakhas in the garden,” said JP Dhanopia, spokesperson, MP Congress Committee.

Countering Congress’ argument, BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said, “Congress leaders should understand one thing that our purpose is to plant trees for the purification of the environment. It is impossible to develop such a huge garden having 71 trees on private land. We will develop barren land and garden, which are in poor condition. The trees will give oxygen so Congress leaders shouldn’t do politics on everything.”