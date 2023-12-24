PM Modi interacts with students from J&K under 'Watan Ko Jano' programme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with 250 students from J-K as a part of their 'Watan Ko Jano' programme in the national capital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with about 250 students representing almost every district of Jammu and Kashmir as part of 'Watan Ko Jano' programme under which they have been touring the country.(ANI)

Meanwhile, 250 students from underprivileged backgrounds from almost all the districts of Jammu and Kashmir are visiting the country.

They have visited Jaipur, Ajmer and Delhi.

Earlier, Commissioner Secretary of Social Welfare Department Sheetal Nanda flagged off a group of 250 children selected from all districts of Jammu and Kashmir escorted by 10 coordinators and caretakers to Jaipur and New Delhi for a 12-day exposure visit under the 'Watan Ko Jano' Youth Exchange Programme of the Department of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Affairs.

The visit is aimed at exposing the youth to the cultural and social diversity of the country.