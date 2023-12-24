PM Modi to hold roadshow during Ayodhya visit to inaugurate airport, railway station on December 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Ayodhya on December 30 and inaugurate the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport and Ayodhya railway station. He will also lay the foundation stone of 29 development projects worth over ₹3,284.60 crore during his visit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi((ANI))

Commissioner of Ayodhya Gaurav Dayal said Modi will also hold a roadshow and public gathering during his Ayodhya visit, reported news agency ANI. Dayal informed about the arrangements being made in the holy city.

"All facilities are available in hospitals. The chief minister is also reviewing it. For high-end services, we will keep a backup plan from here to Lucknow. The PM is coming on December 30. The airport and the railway station which have been prepared in the first phase are going to be inaugurated. According to estimates, after January 22, approximately 50,000-55,000 people will come to Ayodhya daily and the administration is busy preparing for the same," said Dayal.

"The PM will show a green flag to the rails. After that, PM Modi will address the public meeting on the ground next to the airport. He will travel from the airport to the railway station so it will be in the form of a roadshow. Arrangements are being made to welcome him," said the commissioner of Ayodhya.

The consecration of the idol of Lord Ram will take place in the newly constructed temple in Ayodhya on January 22. The Uttar Pradesh government has allocated a budget of ₹100 crore for Ramotsav, a series of events which will be held from December 30 to January 22 to mark the consecration at the Ram Temple.

Ahead of the important religious event, the administration has launched a beautification drive in the city. Roads are being widened and infrastructure is getting refurbished. 7000 people including 3000 VVIPs have been invited for the consecration ceremony.